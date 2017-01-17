25,500 cartons of contraband cigarettes seized; largest haul since April 2015

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax amounted to about S$2,305,500 and S$219,330 respectively. A total of 20,600 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were discovered in two containers parked in a vehicle yard in Pioneer Sector 3. SINGAPORE: A total of 25,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes have been seized in two related operations, representing the largest such haul since April 2015, said the Singapore Customs on Wednesday .

