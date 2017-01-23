23 Dead, Dozens Missing After Tour Ship Catches Fire Near Jakarta
Tragedy struck more than 200 passengers who were looking forward to celebrate the New Year holidays on Thousand Islands here when the ship they were travelling in caught fire in the middle of the sea. In the incident this morning, 23 people were confirmed dead while dozens were reported missing when the cruise ship 'Zahro Express' caught fire in the Muara Angke waters here.
Start the conversation
