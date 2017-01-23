23 dead, 17 injured in fire on Indone...

23 dead, 17 injured in fire on Indonesian ferry in Thousand Islands

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Age

Jakarta : Twenty-three people have been killed and at least 17 have been injured after a fire on board a ferry on the way to one of Indonesia's Thousand Islands, a popular tourist getaway for Jakartans, on New Year's Day. Another 17 people are still missing after the Zahro Express, which was heading to Tidung Island, caught on fire, according to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Dec 27 JxT2017 7
News Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones... Dec 27 Sam 2
News Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa... Dec 24 Frogface Kate 8
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind... Dec 16 pokerhash 1
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News Governor of Indonesia capital sobs as blasphemy... Dec 13 Invading muslims 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,503,716

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC