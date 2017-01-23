23 dead, 17 injured in fire on Indonesian ferry in Thousand Islands
Jakarta : Twenty-three people have been killed and at least 17 have been injured after a fire on board a ferry on the way to one of Indonesia's Thousand Islands, a popular tourist getaway for Jakartans, on New Year's Day. Another 17 people are still missing after the Zahro Express, which was heading to Tidung Island, caught on fire, according to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management.
Read more at The Age.
