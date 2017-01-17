17 still missing after Indonesia boat...

17 still missing after Indonesia boat fire kills 23

Fredericksburg.com

Rescuers search for victims from the wreckage of a ferry that caught fire off the coast of Jakarta after it was docked at Muara Angke Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. The vessel was carrying more than 230 people from the port to Tidung, a resort island in the Kepulauan Seribu chain, when it caught fire, officials said.

