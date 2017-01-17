17 Indonesians detained after heading...

17 Indonesians detained after heading for Syria released

JAKARTA: Indonesian police have released 17 of its citizens who were deported from Turkey on suspicion of attempting to join the Islamic State militant group in Syria. They have finished interrogating the group and found no evidence that they were related to any terror network.

Chicago, IL

