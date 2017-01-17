17 Indonesians detained after heading for Syria released
JAKARTA: Indonesian police have released 17 of its citizens who were deported from Turkey on suspicion of attempting to join the Islamic State militant group in Syria. They have finished interrogating the group and found no evidence that they were related to any terror network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian President instructs authorities to p...
|23 hr
|WEWE
|3
|Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p...
|Mon
|Brexit
|1
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|jual beli
|272
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Jan 7
|homophobi
|2
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC