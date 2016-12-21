Wings AT72 at Semarang on Dec 25th 2016, runway excursion, main gear collapse

A Wings Abadi Avions de Transport Regional ATR-72-212A, registration PK-WGW performing flight IW-1896 from Bandung to Semarang , landed on Semarang's runway 13 at about 18:24L , but veered right off the runway and came to a stop with the right main gear collapsed. Related NOTAM: B8011/16 - RWY 13/31 CLSD DUE TO BLOCKED BY ACFT.

