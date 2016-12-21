Wedding vows a blessing for clean-up ...

Wedding vows a blessing for clean-up of filthy Indonesian river

ONLY a year ago, this stretch of the Ciliwung river in Indonesia's capital was foul-smelling and clogged by a thick layer of floating plastic and other trash. Now, after a clean-up involving hundreds of volunteers, the river hosted a wedding ceremony for a young couple who grew up on its banks in a bid to inspire others to help preserve Indonesia's fragile environment.

Chicago, IL

