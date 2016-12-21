UPDATE 1-Indonesian police kill 3 sus...

UPDATE 1-Indonesian police kill 3 suspects in gunfight after bomb found

Wednesday Dec 21

Indonesian anti-terrorism police killed three suspects after a gunfight at a house south of the capital, Jakarta, where a bomb was found, a police spokesman said on Wednesday. The raid came soon after Indonesian police had said they were interrogating 14 suspects after a series of arrests relating to planned suicide attacks in the capital, Jakarta, and elsewhere.

