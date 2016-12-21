UPDATE 1-Indonesian police kill 3 suspects in gunfight after bomb found
Indonesian anti-terrorism police killed three suspects after a gunfight at a house south of the capital, Jakarta, where a bomb was found, a police spokesman said on Wednesday. The raid came soon after Indonesian police had said they were interrogating 14 suspects after a series of arrests relating to planned suicide attacks in the capital, Jakarta, and elsewhere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|10 hr
|Ramit inma ashole
|10
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind...
|Dec 16
|pokerhash
|1
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|Governor of Indonesia capital sobs as blasphemy...
|Dec 13
|Invading muslims
|1
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
|Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre...
|Dec 6
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC