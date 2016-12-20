Todd McClay welcomes WTO ruling against Indonesia

A World Trade Organisation dispute panel ruled against Indonesia on Thursday in twin cases brought by New Zealand and the United States against its import restrictions on food and animal products including beef and poultry. All 18 of Jakarta's measures affecting imported horticulture, animals and animal products were prohibited under WTO rules dating to its predecessor body, the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, or GATT, the panel said.

