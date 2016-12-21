Tawau Ferry Terminal to introduce rotation system
Tawau: The Tawau Ferry Terminal management will come with up with a new schedule, to be run on trial basis, to address issues at the terminal that has been in operation since Dec 5. Tawau Municipal Council President Alijus Sipil said the new schedule, prepared every day, is based on rotations of the passenger vessels docking at the terminal and all will be notified via the Sabah Ports and Harbour. Presently, he said the old schedule is still being followed until a new schedule is issued which has been agreed by the vessel owners and agents during a meeting with the vessel operator from Tarakan who has two vessels and four operators with six vessels from Nunukan.
