South East Asia Steps up Security to Terror Threat Over Christmas, New Year

South East Asian nations, including the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand, are stepping up security amid warnings of terrorist attacks by supporters of the so-called Islamic State over the Christmas and New Year holidays. Indonesia said it is deploying more than 150,000 personnel after police uncovered plans by an IS-linked group to carry out a suicide bombing campaign over the Christmas period.

