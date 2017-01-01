Snooping plan raises concern

Snooping plan raises concern

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Jakarta: The Indonesian government's announcement that it will monitor private conversations in messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Blackberry Messenger in an effort to crack down on fake news has raised concern about invasion of privacy. Avid users of WhatsApp said a democratic government should not go as far as eavesdropping on the private conversations of its citizens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Dec 27 JxT2017 7
News Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones... Dec 27 Sam 2
News Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa... Dec 24 Frogface Kate 8
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind... Dec 16 pokerhash 1
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News Governor of Indonesia capital sobs as blasphemy... Dec 13 Invading muslims 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,762 • Total comments across all topics: 277,496,078

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC