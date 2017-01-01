Snooping plan raises concern
Jakarta: The Indonesian government's announcement that it will monitor private conversations in messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Blackberry Messenger in an effort to crack down on fake news has raised concern about invasion of privacy. Avid users of WhatsApp said a democratic government should not go as far as eavesdropping on the private conversations of its citizens.
