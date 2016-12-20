Sky lanterns will be illegal in Orego...

Sky lanterns will be illegal in Oregon starting January 1

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

Women in Jakarta, Indonesia, take part in an attempt to break a world record for the most sky lanterns flown simultaneously. If you want to release a sky lantern in Oregon, you'd do well to get it off before midnight this New Year's Eve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Tue JxT2017 7
News Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones... Tue Sam 2
News Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa... Dec 24 Frogface Kate 8
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind... Dec 16 pokerhash 1
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News Governor of Indonesia capital sobs as blasphemy... Dec 13 Invading muslims 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,781 • Total comments across all topics: 277,418,663

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC