Singapore prepares to ring in the New Year
For the first time, Mediacorp held its countdown party at Suntec City. More than 200 community celebrations also took place in the heartlands.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Dec 27
|JxT2017
|7
|Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones...
|Dec 27
|Sam
|2
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|Dec 24
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind...
|Dec 16
|pokerhash
|1
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|Governor of Indonesia capital sobs as blasphemy...
|Dec 13
|Invading muslims
|1
