Shoot for the Sky

Okada Manila Executives and Board of Directors lead the celebration and festivities during the Okada Manila Christmas Preview Event. From left: Takahiro Usui, Sumire Kamura, Kazuo Okada, Antonio Cojuangco, Justice Manuel Lazaro, Rey David, Steve Wolstenholme, Kengo Takeda, and Yoshinao Negishi The most striking thing about Okada Manila, the third and the biggest integrated resort to open in Entertainment City, is that a property this massive couldn't have gone unnoticed for so long-more so now as it nears completion first quarter of 2017-yet it still managed to outdo its own immensity with The Fountain.

