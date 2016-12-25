Shoot for the Sky

Shoot for the Sky

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Okada Manila Executives and Board of Directors lead the celebration and festivities during the Okada Manila Christmas Preview Event. From left: Takahiro Usui, Sumire Kamura, Kazuo Okada, Antonio Cojuangco, Justice Manuel Lazaro, Rey David, Steve Wolstenholme, Kengo Takeda, and Yoshinao Negishi The most striking thing about Okada Manila, the third and the biggest integrated resort to open in Entertainment City, is that a property this massive couldn't have gone unnoticed for so long-more so now as it nears completion first quarter of 2017-yet it still managed to outdo its own immensity with The Fountain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa... 15 hr Frogface Kate 11
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind... Dec 16 pokerhash 1
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News Governor of Indonesia capital sobs as blasphemy... Dec 13 Invading muslims 1
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec 7 Dyardian 2
News Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre... Dec 6 Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,126 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,346

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC