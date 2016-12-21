PSA Marine engineering officer found dead in Riau Islands waters

Mr Ilzam Odit was reported missing when he fell into the sea while working at Banyan Basin, off Jurong Island, his employer PSA Marine said. SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man whose body was discovered in the Karimun Anak waters near the Riau Islands on Friday was an engineering officer who fell into the sea while working, his employer PSA Marine confirmed on Sunday.

