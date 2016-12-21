PSA Marine engineering officer found dead in Riau Islands waters
Mr Ilzam Odit was reported missing when he fell into the sea while working at Banyan Basin, off Jurong Island, his employer PSA Marine said. SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man whose body was discovered in the Karimun Anak waters near the Riau Islands on Friday was an engineering officer who fell into the sea while working, his employer PSA Marine confirmed on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|23 hr
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind...
|Dec 16
|pokerhash
|1
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|Governor of Indonesia capital sobs as blasphemy...
|Dec 13
|Invading muslims
|1
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
|Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre...
|Dec 6
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC