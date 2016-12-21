Powerful Quake Hits Off Eastern Indon...

Powerful Quake Hits Off Eastern Indonesia, No Alert For Tsunami

An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale jolted Maluku in eastern parts of Indonesia earlier Wednesday, but there were no tsunami alert issued and a report of casualty, China's Xinhua news agency reported quoting officials. The quake rocked at 0017 GMT with epicenter at 184 km northeast Maluku Barat Daya and the depth at 173 km under sea bed, an official of meteorology and geophysics agency said.

