Plan to upgrade Indonesian railway moves forward

Progress has been made in talks between Indonesia and Japan on a railway project to link its two largest business hubs. Officials hope talks can be finalized by the end of next month, a close aide to Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said Thursday.

Chicago, IL

