Over 100,000 displaced in Indonesia floods

Jakarta, Dec 24 : Heavy floods in Indonesia's West Nusa Tenggara province has forced evacuation of more than 100,000 people and closure of a main airport, officials said on Saturday. [NK World] Nearly 20,000 houses, over 60 health facilities and two bridges were damaged by the flood, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of the national disaster management agency, told Xinhua news agency.

Chicago, IL

