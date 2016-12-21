Over 100,000 displaced in Indonesia floods

Jakarta, Dec 24 : Heavy floods in Indonesia's West Nusa Tenggara province has forced evacuation of more than 100,000 people and closure of a main airport, officials said on Saturday. [NK World] Nearly 20,000 houses, over 60 health facilities and two bridges were damaged by the flood, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of the national disaster management agency, told Xinhua news agency.

