Over 100,000 displaced in Indonesia floods
Jakarta, Dec 24 : Heavy floods in Indonesia's West Nusa Tenggara province has forced evacuation of more than 100,000 people and closure of a main airport, officials said on Saturday. [NK World] Nearly 20,000 houses, over 60 health facilities and two bridges were damaged by the flood, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of the national disaster management agency, told Xinhua news agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|15 hr
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind...
|Dec 16
|pokerhash
|1
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|Governor of Indonesia capital sobs as blasphemy...
|Dec 13
|Invading muslims
|1
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
|Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre...
|Dec 6
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC