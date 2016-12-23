Melbourne terror raids: Foiled attack the latest terror plot to target Christmas

Melbourne, December 23, 2016: Police arrest seven young men, six Australian born, one born in Egypt, allegedly planning a bomb, knife and gun attack in Melbourne at Federation Square, Flinders Street station and St Paul's cathedral. Berlin, December 19, 2016: A truck drives into crowds at the Breitscheidplatz Christmas market, outside Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church on Monday evening, leaving at least 12 dead.

