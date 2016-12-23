Melbourne terror raids: Foiled attack the latest terror plot to target Christmas
Melbourne, December 23, 2016: Police arrest seven young men, six Australian born, one born in Egypt, allegedly planning a bomb, knife and gun attack in Melbourne at Federation Square, Flinders Street station and St Paul's cathedral. Berlin, December 19, 2016: A truck drives into crowds at the Breitscheidplatz Christmas market, outside Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church on Monday evening, leaving at least 12 dead.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|15 hr
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind...
|Dec 16
|pokerhash
|1
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|Governor of Indonesia capital sobs as blasphemy...
|Dec 13
|Invading muslims
|1
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
|Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre...
|Dec 6
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
