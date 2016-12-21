Majority of Religion School Teachers ...

Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indonesia Support Sharia Law

"Capitalism sucks the peoples' blood" and "Uphold Sharia and Islamic government," Indonesian members of Hizbut Tahrir, a conservative Islamic group, protest against capitalism, Jakarta, Indonesia. Nearly 80 percent of Islamic education teachers in five of 34 Indonesian provinces support implementing Sharia law, according to a new survey that is causing alarm among some moderate Muslim groups.

Chicago, IL

