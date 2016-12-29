Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits region ...

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits region in eastern Indonesia

20 hrs ago

TOLOTANGGA, Indonesia - A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has hit a region in the eastern part of Indonesia, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The earthquake hit about 6:30 a.m. Friday in the Sumbawa region, the agency said.

Chicago, IL

