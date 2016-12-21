Lotte Mart opens 46th store in Indonesia

Lotte Mart opens 46th store in Indonesia

Lotte Mart, a discount store chain operated by retailer Lotte Group, said Wednesday it has opened its 46th store in Indonesia in line with its global growth strategy. With floor space of 5,572 square meters, the Pramuka shop opened on the underground floor of a commercial-residential building in Jakarta with some 7,000 households.

