Langurs journey from Port Lympne Reserve to Indonesia

21 hrs ago Read more: Kent Online

A total of 15 Javan langurs have been returned to their natural Indonesian habitat from the Port Lympne Reserve in a bid to prevent their extinction. The animals, which included 13 captive-bred at the Foundation's reserve and two more from Beauval Zoo in France, boarded a 15 hour direct flight from Gatwick to Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, on Sunday, December 18. The Port Lympne langurs are made up of three separate groups one of three breeding females plus their four offspring, an all-male bachelor group made up of a father and his three sons and a pair of teenage brothers.

