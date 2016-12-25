Johor bus crash: Wife of driver too distraught to talk
MUAR: The wife of the bus driver involved in the Pagoh bus tragedy on the North-South expressway is receiving counselling at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital after her husband and baby died in the crash. Marsi Kemart who is in her 20s is reportedly emotionally unstable after learning that her husband and their youngest baby Nur Natasya Zahara died in the incident that occurred in the wee hours of Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|Sat
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind...
|Dec 16
|pokerhash
|1
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|Governor of Indonesia capital sobs as blasphemy...
|Dec 13
|Invading muslims
|1
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
|Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre...
|Dec 6
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC