Johor bus crash: Wife of driver too distraught to talk

5 hrs ago

MUAR: The wife of the bus driver involved in the Pagoh bus tragedy on the North-South expressway is receiving counselling at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital after her husband and baby died in the crash. Marsi Kemart who is in her 20s is reportedly emotionally unstable after learning that her husband and their youngest baby Nur Natasya Zahara died in the incident that occurred in the wee hours of Saturday.

Chicago, IL

