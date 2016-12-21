Internet LinkTrident switches focus i...

Internet LinkTrident switches focus in subsea cable playCompany...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

One of the companies hoping to build the Perth-to-Singapore internet cable looks to have put the skids on its Perth-to-Jakarta route after announcing a joint venture to focus on the Asian section. Trident, which originally hoped to have the Perth-to-Singapore project finished in June last year, yesterday announced a joint venture with Indonesian company Triasmitra to own and operate a fibre optic cable linking Singapore and Indonesia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa... Wed poetra1 2
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind... Dec 16 pokerhash 1
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News Governor of Indonesia capital sobs as blasphemy... Dec 13 Invading muslims 1
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec 7 Dyardian 2
News Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre... Dec 6 Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,681 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,833

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC