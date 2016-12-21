Internet LinkTrident switches focus in subsea cable playCompany...

One of the companies hoping to build the Perth-to-Singapore internet cable looks to have put the skids on its Perth-to-Jakarta route after announcing a joint venture to focus on the Asian section. Trident, which originally hoped to have the Perth-to-Singapore project finished in June last year, yesterday announced a joint venture with Indonesian company Triasmitra to own and operate a fibre optic cable linking Singapore and Indonesia.

