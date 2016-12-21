Indonesian police kill 3 suspects in ...

Indonesian police kill 3 suspects in gunfight after bomb found in Jakarta

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Mail

Chilling moment married E! reality star, 36, is led from a birthday party by her nursing student 'lover' before he 'beat her to death with a hammer and buried her naked in his backyard' Moment cops wake 'drunk' NFL star Michael Floyd after he fell asleep behind the wheel of his Cadillac at traffic lights - before arresting him on a DUI charge Five people killed die when Boeing cargo plane overshoots the runway on takeoff just moments before crashing in a Colombia field 'He took four or five bites at a time BEFORE chewing': Singles reveal the simple things that totally ruined their otherwise successful dates Where is the man with the Midas touch? Police identify suspect who 'swiped $1.6m of GOLD FLAKES from New York security van' three months ago - and say he may have fled to Los Angeles Near miss as Jumbo jet takes a wrong turn after takeoff from LAX airport and flies into the path of ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa... Wed poetra1 2
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind... Dec 16 pokerhash 1
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News Governor of Indonesia capital sobs as blasphemy... Dec 13 Invading muslims 1
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec 7 Dyardian 2
News Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre... Dec 6 Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,681 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,846

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC