Indonesian Muslim man born on Dec 25 ...

Indonesian Muslim man born on Dec 25 named Merry Christmas

Slamet Hari Natal, a resident of Malang regency, shows his ID card. He was born on Christmas Day and the Christian midwife suggested he be named after the Indonesian Christmas greeting.

