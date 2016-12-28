Indonesian Muslim man born on Dec 25 named Merry Christmas
Slamet Hari Natal, a resident of Malang regency, shows his ID card. He was born on Christmas Day and the Christian midwife suggested he be named after the Indonesian Christmas greeting.
