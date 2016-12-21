Indonesian cops ignore fatwa
JAKARTA: National Police chief Gen Tito Karnavian has ordered the chiefs of police in Bekasi, West Java, and Kulonprogo of Yogyakarta to revoke circulars on the ban on wearing Christmas attributes based on a fatwa of the Indonesian Ulama Council . "I have asked them to revoke the circulars," Gen Tito said at Jakarta State University campus in East Jakarta on Monday as reported by He stated that the MUI fatwa was not a law, merely a reference that could be used as coordination among police offices.
