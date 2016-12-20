Indonesian consortium to invest in affiliate of insurer Bumiputera

Dec 28 A consortium led by businessman Erick Thohir, the president of soccer club Inter Milan, will invest 2 trillion rupiah in an affiliate of troubled Indonesian life insurance firm Bumiputera, a statutory manager said. Indonesian authorities have been seeking to shore up the century-old Indonesian Asuransi Jiwa Bersama Bumiputera 1912 , without taxpayer money, by using strategic investors and a backdoor listing.

