Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic ha...

Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner accused of insulting Christianity

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Jakarta: There has been a new twist in the blasphemy saga gripping Indonesia with Islamic hardliner Habib Rizieq reported to police for allegedly insulting Christianity during a sermon on Christmas Day. The latest drama came as the North Jakarta District Court ruled it would proceed with the blasphemy trial of Jakarta's Christian governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, known as Ahok, who is facing a maximum five years' jail for allegedly insulting Islam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa... Dec 24 Frogface Kate 8
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind... Dec 16 pokerhash 1
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News Governor of Indonesia capital sobs as blasphemy... Dec 13 Invading muslims 1
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec 7 Dyardian 2
News Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre... Dec 6 Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,839 • Total comments across all topics: 277,366,399

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC