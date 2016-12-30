Indonesia wants to promote 'warteg' i...

Indonesia wants to promote 'warteg' in Malaysia

JAKARTA: Indonesia's cooperatives and small and medium enterprises ministry said on Thursday that it would facilitate the setting up of warteg in Malaysia next year. Warteg Cooperative chairman Sastoro said minister Anak Agung Gede Ngurah Puspayoga believed that the potential for warteg in Malaysia was huge.

