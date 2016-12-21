Indonesia prosecutor says Christian governor broke blasphemy law

An Indonesian court will decide next week whether to push forward with a controversial blasphemy trial of Jakarta's Christian governor, who is accused of insulting the Koran, a judge told a hearing on Tuesday. Jakarta's Christian governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ahok listens to a police officer about the plan to leave the North Jakarta court in Jakarta on December 20, 2016, as protesters rally outside the court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.