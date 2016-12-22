Indonesia plans to explore untapped p...

Indonesia plans to explore untapped potential in Bangladesh

Read more: The Star Online

With the people: Retno speaking to refugees who fled Rakhine in the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazaar, on the border of Bangladesh and Myanmar. - Picture courtesy of Indonesian Foreign Ministry JAKARTA: Foreign Minister Retno L. P. Marsudi sees untapped potential in trade and investment with Bangladesh after a bilateral meeting with the South Asian nation's Foreign Minister A. H. Mahmood Ali in Dhaka.

