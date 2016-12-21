Indonesia marks tsunami 12 years ago with prayers

Thousands of Indonesians prayed for their loved ones at mass graves and mosques on Monday to mark a tsunami which devastated Aceh province 12 years ago today, one of the worst natural disasters in human history. Family members gather to offer prayers for loved ones at a mass grave in Aceh to mark the tsunami which devastated Aceh province 12 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.