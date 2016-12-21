Indonesia draft rule could ease expor...

Indonesia draft rule could ease export ban on nickel, bauxite -paper

Monday Dec 19

Indonesia's government is drafting a regulation that could ease a looming export ban for not only copper concentrates, but also partly processed or raw nickel and bauxite, the Jakarta Post reported, citing a draft regulation. Energy and Mining ministry officials could not immediately be reached for comment, but a spokesman last week said the ministry was in talks with the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs to try to reach a solution on easing the ban.

Chicago, IL

