Indonesia dispatches humanitarian aid to Myanmar's Rakhine state
Indonesia on Thursday sent ten shipping containers laden with humanitarian aid to Myanmar's restive Rakhine state, home to the country's Muslim Rohingya minority. "These are the goods that they requested after Foreign Minister held talks with the authority in Myanmar," President Joko Widodo said during the aid's official sendoff at Jakarta's Tanjung Priok Port.
