Indonesia court to proceed with blasphemy trial of Jakarta's governor

Dec 27 An Indonesian court will proceed with a controversial blasphemy case against Jakarta's Christian governor, who is accused of insulting the Koran, a judge said on Tuesday. A panel of judges rejected a call by lawyers defending Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama to strike down the case because it had violated the ethnic Chinese politician's human rights and breached procedures.

