Indonesia court: Jakarta governor blasphemy trial to proceed
An Indonesian court ruled Tuesday that the blasphemy trial of the minority Christian governor of the country's capital will proceed. Gov. Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama is charged with insulting Islam and desecrating the Quran by using one of its verses to boost his chances of winning re-election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|2 hr
|Khan
|2
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|Dec 24
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind...
|Dec 16
|pokerhash
|1
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|Governor of Indonesia capital sobs as blasphemy...
|Dec 13
|Invading muslims
|1
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC