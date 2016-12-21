Indonesia court: Jakarta governor bla...

Indonesia court: Jakarta governor blasphemy trial to proceed

An Indonesian court ruled Tuesday that the blasphemy trial of the minority Christian governor of the country's capital will proceed. Gov. Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama is charged with insulting Islam and desecrating the Quran by using one of its verses to boost his chances of winning re-election.

