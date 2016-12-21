Indonesia clears former football association chief La Nyalla of corruption
File photo of La Nyalla Mattalitti, former head of Indonesia's Football Association and former chief of the East Java Chamber of Commerce and Industry. JAKARTA: The former head of Indonesia's football association and ex-chief of East Java Chamber of Commerce and Industry La Nyalla Mattalitti was on Tuesday acquitted of all charges by Jakarta's corruption court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|42 min
|Khan
|6
|Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones...
|1 hr
|Khan
|1
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|Dec 24
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind...
|Dec 16
|pokerhash
|1
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|Governor of Indonesia capital sobs as blasphemy...
|Dec 13
|Invading muslims
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC