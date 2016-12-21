Indonesia clears former football asso...

Indonesia clears former football association chief La Nyalla of corruption

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

File photo of La Nyalla Mattalitti, former head of Indonesia's Football Association and former chief of the East Java Chamber of Commerce and Industry. JAKARTA: The former head of Indonesia's football association and ex-chief of East Java Chamber of Commerce and Industry La Nyalla Mattalitti was on Tuesday acquitted of all charges by Jakarta's corruption court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... 42 min Khan 6
News Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones... 1 hr Khan 1
News Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa... Dec 24 Frogface Kate 8
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind... Dec 16 pokerhash 1
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News Governor of Indonesia capital sobs as blasphemy... Dec 13 Invading muslims 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,642 • Total comments across all topics: 277,378,619

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC