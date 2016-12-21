Foreign developers bet on Indonesia p...

Foreign developers bet on Indonesia property as mortgage rules eased

Read more: Reuters

JAKARTA, Dec 29 Foreign property developers, led by state-owned China Communication Constructions Group , made the biggest investment in Jakarta's residential property in nearly a decade this year as they bet on relaxed mortgage rules boosting demand. CCCG's $1 billion eight-tower complex is targeting young middle-income Indonesian couples and is one of the largest ever in the capital.

Chicago, IL

