Drunk pilot caught on camera

21 min ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

CCTV footage from a Security Camera at Surabaya Airport Check-In Show the moment an extremely drunk pilot shows up for a flight to Jakarta. CREDIT: LiveLeak AN INDONESIAN pilot has been fired after he was suspected of trying to fly a plane while he was "drunk", reports The Sun.

