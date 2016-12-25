Direct flights to Jakarta and Shenzhen from Johor soon
KAOHSIUNG : Two new direct flights to Jakarta and Shenzhen from Johor's Senai International Airport will be launched next month to meet growing demand. Johor Tourism, Domestic Trade and Consumerism Committee chairman Datuk Tee Siew Kiong said connectivity has always been an important factor for the state's tourism sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|15 hr
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind...
|Dec 16
|pokerhash
|1
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|Governor of Indonesia capital sobs as blasphemy...
|Dec 13
|Invading muslims
|1
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
|Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre...
|Dec 6
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC