Direct flights to Jakarta and Shenzhen from Johor soon

KAOHSIUNG : Two new direct flights to Jakarta and Shenzhen from Johor's Senai International Airport will be launched next month to meet growing demand. Johor Tourism, Domestic Trade and Consumerism Committee chairman Datuk Tee Siew Kiong said connectivity has always been an important factor for the state's tourism sector.

Chicago, IL

