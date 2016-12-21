Child among six people who suffocate to death after armed robbers...
Six people, including a nine-year-old child, have died from suffocation after armed robbers locked them in a bathroom.. Up to four intruders broke into a house in an upmarket neighbourhood in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday, police spokesman Argo Yuwono said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones...
|11 min
|Khan
|1
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|2 hr
|Khan
|5
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|Dec 24
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind...
|Dec 16
|pokerhash
|1
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|Governor of Indonesia capital sobs as blasphemy...
|Dec 13
|Invading muslims
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC