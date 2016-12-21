Child among six people who suffocate to death after armed robbers...

Child among six people who suffocate ...

Six people, including a nine-year-old child, have died from suffocation after armed robbers locked them in a bathroom.. Up to four intruders broke into a house in an upmarket neighbourhood in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday, police spokesman Argo Yuwono said.

