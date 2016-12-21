Berlin attack, Jakarta arrests a reminder that terrorism is...

"While Singaporeans carry on with their lives and festivities, we remember and thank especially, SAF servicemen and women who are on duty to protect us," the Defence Minister wrote in a Facebook post. SINGAPORE: The recent attack at one of Berlin's most-visited Christmas markets and the arrests in Jakarta over a suspected terror plot are reminders that terrorism is a "clear and present danger", said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Friday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.