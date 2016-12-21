Azerbaijan's foreign direct investment fall 5.3 pct in Jan-Sept yr/yr
Dec 19 Azerbaijan saw a 5.3 percent drop year-on-year in foreign direct investment to $5.4 billion in the first three quarters of this year, the central bank said on Monday. The extended slide in prices of oil, which together with gas account for about 75 percent of state revenues and 45 percent of the gross domestic product, hit growth, the budget, the balance of payments, the manat currency and foreign exchange reserves.
