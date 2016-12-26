AR Packaging Acquisition of Maju Jaya...

AR Packaging Acquisition of Maju Jaya in Indonesia is Completed

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Ink World

R Packaging Group AB announced the closing of the previously announced acquisition of a significant majority stake in PT Maju Jaya Sarana Grafika, a leading Indonesian packaging company with a majority of its customer base in the tobacco and food segments. Maju Jaya is a paper packaging company offering a one-stop service from design, prepress and production to finishing and delivery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ink World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa... Sat Frogface Kate 8
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind... Dec 16 pokerhash 1
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News Governor of Indonesia capital sobs as blasphemy... Dec 13 Invading muslims 1
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec 7 Dyardian 2
News Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre... Dec 6 Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,022 • Total comments across all topics: 277,345,314

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC