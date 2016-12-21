6.2-magnitude quake hits near Indonesia's Sumbawa island
The quake hit around 300 kilometres east of Bali at a depth of around 72 kilometres just off the island of Sumbawa at 6.30am , the US Geological Survey said. An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck on Friday off the island of Sumbawa in the Indonesian archipelago, 71km south of Raba city, according to the United States Geological Survey.
