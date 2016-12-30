6.2-magnitude earthquake 'panics' Bim...

6.2-magnitude earthquake 'panics' Bima, Indonesia, residents

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: UPI

The quake struck Thursday. Its epicenter was the island of Tolotangga, the U.S. Geological survey reported, 42 miles south of Bima, a coastal city of about 140,000 people on the island of Sumbawa in West Nusa Tenggara province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Dec 27 JxT2017 7
News Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones... Dec 27 Sam 2
News Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa... Dec 24 Frogface Kate 8
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind... Dec 16 pokerhash 1
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News Governor of Indonesia capital sobs as blasphemy... Dec 13 Invading muslims 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,703 • Total comments across all topics: 277,482,724

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC