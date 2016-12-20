2 Indonesians suspected of supporting...

2 Indonesians suspected of supporting IS deported from Singapore

A spokesperson for Riau Islands Police Saptono Erlangga said the man and the woman have been handed over to the police. SINGAPORE: Two Indonesians have been deported after it was established that one of them intended to travel to Syria via Singapore with the assistance of the second individual, Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed to Channel NewsAsia on Thursday .

Chicago, IL

