2 Indonesians suspected of supporting IS deported from Singapore
A spokesperson for Riau Islands Police Saptono Erlangga said the man and the woman have been handed over to the police. SINGAPORE: Two Indonesians have been deported after it was established that one of them intended to travel to Syria via Singapore with the assistance of the second individual, Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed to Channel NewsAsia on Thursday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Tue
|JxT2017
|7
|Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones...
|Tue
|Sam
|2
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|Dec 24
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind...
|Dec 16
|pokerhash
|1
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|Governor of Indonesia capital sobs as blasphemy...
|Dec 13
|Invading muslims
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC